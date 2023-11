The 2023 USports Women’s Rugby Championship get underway today in Quebec City with the quarterfinals.

The AUS champion St. FX X-Women squares off against Guelph at 4 this afternoon Atlantic time.

Other games include Ottawa against Victoria at 2, Queen’s and UPEI face off at 6 p.m., while the hosts – and defending national champions – from Laval will take on UBC at 8 p.m.

Semifinals and consolation games will be Friday.

The championship game is Sunday.