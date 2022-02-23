AUS Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships set for March 17th to 20th in Halifax

Atlantic University Sport has announced plans for the AUS men’s and women’s basketball championships. Because all eight men’s and women’s teams in the conference have qualified for the playoffs, the championships will move to a four day event, March 17th to 20th at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. There will be 14 games, seven men’s and seven women’s, culmunating with the crowning of AUS basketball champions for the first time since 2020.

Ticket packages are now on sale and can be purchased at www.ticketatlantic.com, Fans interested in buying floor packages can contact the AUS office directly by emailing tickets@atlanticuniversitysport.com.