AUS President and CEO Phil Currie Leaving Post after 26 Years With the Organization

Atlantic University Sport president and CEO Phil Currie is stepping down. Currie made the announcement on Tuesday, after joining the AUS 26 years ago as executive director.

A release from the AUS states Currie took the organization from a small operation with just one-and-a-half staff positions and a budget in the tens of thousands to a thriving organization with four full-time employees and an annual budget exceeding $1.2 million.

Currie said he`s been thinking about the move for a few years, adding he started negotiating with the board about his departure about a year ago. His last day is April 30, at which point the AUS wil begin searching for his replacement.

When asked what he will miss most about the job, Currie said it`s the student athletes. When you look at how amazing they are, said Currie, it drives everyone to do as best they can. He said the AUS organization is there to serve student athletes and make sure there are safe environments and opportunities. Currie also gave credit to Kevin Cameron, who helped lay the foundation for what the AUS is now.

Currie will oversee his final basketball championship from February 28 to March 2. A special recognition will take place Saturday, March 1, at Scotiabank Centre during the evening doubleheader.