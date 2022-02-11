AUS Season Set to Resume February 18th

With the recent updates to public health restrictions, Atlantic University Sport released its

revised regular season schedule for winter 2022. League play across all sports, in all provinces, will officially resume as of Friday, February 18.

This news follows last week’s announcement regarding new dates for the winter 2022 AUS championships. As part of the AUS’s schedule revisions, this year all participating teams will be granted playoff berths. Further information on modified playoff formats for team sports will be announced at a later date.

Updated schedules can be found at www.atlanticuniversitysport.com