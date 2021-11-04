AUS Selects Seven St. FX Soccer Players as Conference All-Stars

Several members of St. FX University’s Varsity Soccer teams have been named AUS all-stars. In Women’s Soccer, X-Women Striker Amanda Smith was named to the first all-star team while X-Women Defender Abby Steen is a member of the Second All-Star Team.

In Men’s Soccer, four X-Men made the first AUS All-Star Team; Keeper Seamus MacDonald, Defender Josh Read and Midfielders Kyle Cordeiro and Nick Aquino. Defender Lewis Dye Made the Second All-Star Team.

Cape Breton University is hosting the AUS Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships.

The Soccer X-Women will play Mount Allison in a quarterfinal game this morning at 11:30.

The Soccer X-Men have earned a bye into the semi-finals on Friday.