Austin MacDonald Wins First Career Race in the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour

In the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour, Pictou’s Austin MacDonald picked up his first career win at the Summer Clash 250 at Scotia Speedworld in Halifax on Sunday.

Jarrett Butcher of Porter’s Lake finished second, while last year’s winner Dylan Blinkhorn of Truro crossed the finish line in third. Rounding out the top five where were Robbie MacEwan of Charlottetown in fourth and Gage Gilby of Enfield in fifth.

The Heart of a Champion Vintage Race was won by Peter Lawrence of Beaver Bank.

Danny Chisholm of Antigonish captured the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends 50 lap feature, with Aiden Christensen of Windsor Junction second and Josh Langille of Coldbrook in third.

The next race in the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is the Scotia Diesel 150 at Riverside International Speedway in James River on September 7th.