Austria’s and Germany’s Junior Hockey Teams Pleased with their Pre-Competition Camps at St. FX University

Local fans got to see some high level hockey action recently with the German Hockey

Federation and Austrian Hockey Federation hosting camps and an exhibition game ahead of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.

Kevin Benjamin, manager of facilities ancillary services with StFX, said the process for bringing the teams to Antigonish began a number of months ago, with Hockey Canada issuing proposals for bids to host camps and games. Benjamin said StFX was fortunate enough to be selected for both. The German team started camp on December 14 and the Austrian camp began on the 16th.

As for the game, Benjamin said it was a big draw.

Germany rallied late with two goals to tie it 3-3, but Austria won it in overtime 4-3. Germany’s camp wraps up today and Austria’s camp will end tomorrow.

Benjamin said both teams enjoyed their time in the area, noting they did a lot with the kids who visited the facility.