Author Jude Avery of Larry’s River Explores Dealing with the Loss of His Son in a New Book to Be Launched This Week

A book launch featuring local author Jude Avery of Larry’s River will be held in Guysborough this weekend. Avery’s book is entitled “From Sorrow to Strength: A Father’s Story of Loss”.
Avery says his book is about the sudden loss of his son Justin, who died in January, 2004 following a vehicle-pedestrian collison on the Post Road in Antigonish County. Justin was a first year music student at St. FX.
The book launch will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Cyril Ward Memorial Library in Guysborough
Copies of the book can be purchased through the author, New World Publishing and Amazon.ca.