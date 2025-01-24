Author Jude Avery of Larry’s River Explores Dealing with the Loss of His Son in a New Book to Be Launched This Week

A book launch featuring local author Jude Avery of Larry’s River will be held in Guysborough this weekend. Avery’s book is entitled “From Sorrow to Strength: A Father’s Story of Loss”.

Avery says his book is about the sudden loss of his son Justin, who died in January, 2004 following a vehicle-pedestrian collison on the Post Road in Antigonish County. Justin was a first year music student at St. FX.

The book launch will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Cyril Ward Memorial Library in Guysborough