Automotive Sector Council of Nova Scotia Launches Hand-On Automotive Training Program in Antigonish, Cumberland and Shelburne Counties

A new initiative has been launched aimed at bringing hands-on automotive training directly to three local rural areas in the province, including Antigonish County.

It’s being organized by the Automotive Sector Council of Nova Scotia. It’s a non-profit organization that collaborates with businesses, employers, industry associations, government and educational partners in support of the province’s automotive industry.

Council executive director Michelle Veinot says under their new Rural Routes Program they are currently looking for people interested in working in the industry and local automotive shops that would be willing to train those who sign up.

The council is also looking at adding training in Shelburne and Cumberland Counties.

More information on can be found on the Automotive Sector Council of Nova Scotia’s web site and Facebook page.