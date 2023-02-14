Autopsy of Deceased Male Found Near Stellarton Sub-Station Concludes death from Electrocution

Stellarton police provided an update in relation to a death on February 7.

On that date at 800 a.m., officers were called to a report from Nova Scotia Power employees of a deceased male located behind the sub-station on North Foord Street, Stellarton. Utility workers were searching for the source of a power disruption when they located the man.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy and ruled the death to be from electrocution. The deceased is a 38-year-old Churchville man. Out of respect for his family police are not releasing the deceased’s name at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.