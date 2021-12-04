Award Winning Journalist and Author Linden MacIntyre Conferred Honourary Degree at St. FX Fall Convocation

St. FX University honoured one of its own at Fall Convocation. The school conferred an

honourary degree to 1964 graduate Linden MacIntyre, an award winning journalist and author. MacIntyre, in his address, says the real significance of graduation comes into focus gradually. MacIntrye says for him, the ramification of his own graduation kicked in later in life.

MacIntyre says learning is an endless process.

More than 300 graduates received degrees and diplomas in Science, Education, Adult Education, Arts, Business Administration, Nursing, Human Nutrition, Human Kinetics, and Engineering.