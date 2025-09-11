Backpacks Donated by the Local Community Now Begin Used by Students

Backpacks and school supplies donated from the local community are now in the hands of the students. Once again this year, 989XFM teamed up with Antigonish Kinsmen to accept donations of the backpacks from groups and individuals.

SchoolsPlus Facilitator Tiffany Hallett says about 320 backpacks were donated, with some bags including school supplies. That’s more that last year’s drive.

Hallett says they were overwhelmed with the volume of backpacks when they came to pick them up last week.

The backpacks have been distributed to students in Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness and Richmond Counties. There were given to any student from pre-primary to Grade 12 who needed one.