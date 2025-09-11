Listen Live

Backpacks Donated by the Local Community Now Begin Used by Students

Sep 11, 2025 | Local News

Backpacks and school supplies donated from the local community are now in the hands of the students.  Once again this year, 989XFM teamed up with Antigonish Kinsmen to accept donations of the backpacks from groups and individuals.
SchoolsPlus Facilitator Tiffany Hallett says about 320 backpacks were donated, with some bags including school supplies.  That’s more that last year’s drive.

Marisa Murphy, SchoolsPlus Community Outreach worker and Tiffany Hallett, SchoolsPlus Facilitator picking up the backpacks donated by area residents. They were dropped off at the 989XFM studios.

Hallett says they were overwhelmed with the volume of backpacks when they came to pick them up last week.
The backpacks have been distributed to students in Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness and Richmond Counties.  There were given to any student from pre-primary to Grade 12 who needed one.


