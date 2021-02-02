Backyard Chickens and Dogs Running Loose raised at Monday’s Mulgrave Town Council Meeting

At Monday night’s regular Mulgrave Town Council meeting, the issue of backyard chickens was once again brought to the table. In 2018 council held numerous discussions about backyard farming in the town that failed to resolve the issue. Since that time no bylaw has been enforced.

The issue was raised as a citizen had asked a councillor about the possibility of keeping chickens on their property. Mayor Ron Chisholm said a bylaw would only be enforced if complaints were made.

Moving from chickens to dogs; complaints were received about dogs running loose in the town. Mayor Chisholm had talked to the owner previously and thought the issue was resolved but it has arisen again and a letter will be sent to the owner from the town.

In discussion about complaints, it was noted that complaints must be sent to the town in writing with as much supporting evidence as possible. Names of complainants will not be released to the subject (s) of the complaint