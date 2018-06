Baddeck RCMP have charged a motorist for speeding more than 70 kilometres an hour over the posted speed limit. Police say yesterday afternoon, officers stopped a car in Highway 105 in Baddeck Bay that was clocked at 171 kilometres an hour in a 100 kilometre zone. Officer also noticed the car passing numerous vehicles.

A 34-year-old man from Moncton was charged with Stunting. The fine for stunting is $2,422.50. His driver’s license was suspended and the car was also seized.