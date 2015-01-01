Baddeck’s Jessica Wong named a member of the Univeristy of Minnestota-Duluth 25th Anniversary Women’s Hockey Team

Baddeck native Jessica Wong, who led the University of Minnesota-Duluth to an NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship in her rookie season is being honoured by her alma mater. Wong has been named a member of UMD’s 25th anniversary team.

Wong scored the winning goal in triple overtime to secure 3-2 win for the UMD Bulldogs over Cornell University in the Frozen Four final NCAA Championship in 2010. Wong became the program’s 17th all-time scorer, with 48 goals and 74 assists for 122 points.

A captain her senior season, Wong was a three-time All-Western Collegiate Hockey selection, including two All-WCHA Second Team picks.

Wong was a member of the 2022 Chinese Olympic Team in the Beijing Winter Olympics. Wong also won a silver medal with Canada’s U-18 team in 2009, and two gold medals with Canada’s National Development Team at the MLP Nations Cup in 2010 and 2011.