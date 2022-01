Baddeck native Jessica Wong is heading to the Winter Olympics.

Wong, who is playing professional hockey in China, will play for the host Chinese team at the

games.

Wong has also played in the Canadian Womens Hockey League, scored the winning goal for Minnesota Duluth in the NCAA Championship game in 2009, played on Team Nova Scotia in the Esso Women’s Nationals and the Canada Winter Games, and also suited up for Canada’s Under 18 and Under 22 women’s hockey teams.