Barb Stegemann’s The 7 Virtues unveils new Fragrances for Sephora

A fragrance company led by an Antigonish County native is introducing new product lines to her business.  Barb Stegemann of The 7 Virtues says the seven new

Barb Stegemann

fragrances are for the cosmetics store chain Sephora.  Stegemann says the new fragrance line gives the perfumes that have been part of The 7 Virtues a new look.

Stegemann says it was Sephora’s fifth best selling brand on-line already.  The fragrances will be featured in stores, starting this week.
To listen to the entire interview with Barb Stegemann, follow this link:  https://soundcloud.com/ken-kingston/barb-stegemann-of-the-7-virtues-launches-new-product-lines-at-sephora


