Barb Stegemann’s The 7 Virtues unveils new Fragrances for Sephora
Posted at 12:45 pm on February 20, 2018 | Filed Under: News
A fragrance company led by an Antigonish County native is introducing new product lines to her business. Barb Stegemann of The 7 Virtues says the seven new
fragrances are for the cosmetics store chain Sephora. Stegemann says the new fragrance line gives the perfumes that have been part of The 7 Virtues a new look.
Stegemann says it was Sephora’s fifth best selling brand on-line already. The fragrances will be featured in stores, starting this week.