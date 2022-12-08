Barneys River Fire Chief pleased Jaws of Life stolen from the Fire Hall Recovered

On November 18th, Colchester County District RCMP, with assistance from their counterparts in

Pictou and Antigonish Counties, as well as the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit searched a property in Lyons Brook. Officials seized a number of items, including a loaded rifle, shotgun with ammunition, and many high-value tools including the Barneys River Fire Department’s “Jaws of Life” rescue equipment.

After about $40,000 in equipment went missing from the fire hall in late October, Barney’s River Fire Department chief Joe MacDonald said the department was able to find replacements within about a week.

MacDonald said it’s nice to see some justice come out of the thefts, noting a lot of people were affected.

Aaron Eildert Rice of Lyons Brook faces seven counts of Break and Enter, eight counts of Theft, three counts of Possession of Stolen Property, Fraud, five counts of Using a Stolen Credit Card, two counts of Identity Theft and several firearms charges. Rice was remanded into custody and was set to appear in Truro Provincial Court Wednesday morning.