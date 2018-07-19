Barney’s River Fire Chief Welcomes Government Commitments to 104 Twinning

Sutherland’s River and Antigonish is pleased with government commitments for the project. The province will spend $195 million dollars on the 38 kilometre development, while Ottawa will chip in another $90 million. A fire chief who has lobbied extensively for the twinning of the 104 Highway betweenSutherland’s River and Antigonish is pleased with government commitments for the project. The province will spend $195 million dollars on the 38 kilometre development, while Ottawa will chip in another $90 million.

Barney’s River Fire Chief Joe MacDonald says he’s pleased for everyone who drives that stretch of highway and those who have lost loved ones. MacDonald is also appreciative of the strong public support as he and his department pushed government officials to twin the highway.

MacDonald says he can’t wait to see work begin on this project.