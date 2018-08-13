Basketball Nova Scotia officials Pleased by Performance by Provincial Teams at Nationals

It was a good week for Nova Scotia’s basketball teams at Nationals this past week. At the Under 17 Boys Nationals in Kamloops, Team Nova Scotia, which included Jaren Johnson of New Glasgow and Tyrese Borden of Sunnyville won the gold medal in Kamloops, BC, downing Quebec in the final 98-90. It was also a good outing for Team Nova Scotia’s under 15 team, which included Anthony Sears and Nicholas Dayman of Antigonish and X-Men Baskeball Assistant Coach Denton Anthony, winning bronze in Nationals in Kamloops. Daymon was also a second team all-star.

In Fredericton, the Team Nova Scotia’s Under 17 and Under 15 girls’ teams had good showings. The Under 17 team, which included Briar MacDonald, finished 7th, the same as last year. The Under 15 team, which included Sophie Milner, came in 5th, a significant improvement from their 9th place showing last year.