Basketball’s Al Oluyole and DJ Jackson named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Basketball.

X-Women Basketball forward Ali Oluyole is the St. FX Female Athlete of the Week. The first year Human Kinetics student from Wolfville, led the X-Women in two wins over the UNB Reds. In their 80-49 victory on Friday, Oluyole had a game-high 18 points and had 6 rebounds. In Saturday’s 71-51 win, she had 14 points, and also had 6 rebounds for the X-Women.

The male athlete of the week is X-Men Basketball guard D. J. Jackson. The first year Human Kinetics student from Mississauga, Ontario was the top scorer in two big wins over UNB over the weekend. He had 31 points and 8 rebounds for the X-Men in Friday’s 90-80 victory over the Reds. On Saturday, Jackson scored 35 points, including two free throws with two seconds left in the game to seal their 81-80 victory. Jackson also had 6 rebounds, two assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks.