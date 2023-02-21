Basketball’s Aliyah Fraser and Bennett Grumbach named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Two basketball players are the St. FX Athletes of the Week.

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Basketball Guard Aliya Fraser. Fraser, a fourth year

Arts and Science in Health student from New Glasgow played two solid games for the X-Women to close out the regular season. In Tuesday’s loss to Acadia, Fraser scored 8 points and had 3 rebounds. In Saturday’s loss to Saint Mary’s, Fraser netted 9 points and added 5 rebounds, a pair of assists and a steal. She led the team in scoring this season, averaging 12.4 points per game, and her 41 three-point field goals set a St. FX single-season record.

X-Men Basketball Forward Bennett Grumbach is the St. FX

Male Athlete of the Week. Grumbach, a third year Arts student from Toronto, had a record-setting game in Tuesday’s 116-70 win over Acadia. His 10 three-pointers set a St. FX single game record and tied for second overall in the AUS record book. He scored a game high 35 points and added 5 rebounds, an assist and two steals. In Saturday’s 93-82 win over Saint Mary’s, he scored 8 points and had 8 rebounds. He averaged 7.8 points per game for the X-Men this season.