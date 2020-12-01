Basketball’s Avery Walker, Azaro Roker named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Basketball.

X-Women Basketball guard Avery Walker is the St. FX Female Athlete of the Week. Walker, a first year Human Kinetics student from Ottawa, was second in team scoring and rebounding, and first in assists in the X-Women game of the week. She has been the most improved player of the season in her freshman campaign.

X-Men Basketball forward Azaro Roker is the St. FX Male Athlete of the Week. Roker, a fifth year Arts student from Nassau, Bahamas posted a double/double with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the X-Men weekly game day scrimmage.