Basketball’s Bonnick, Nava named St. FX Athletes of the Week

First year Basketball players have swept St. FX Athletes of the Week honours. The female

athlete of the week, is X-Women Basketball forward Marley Bonnick. Bonnick was the leading scorer in the game in StFX’s 65-46 win over Dalhousie on Thursday. She scored 19 points and added 9 rebounds, 1 assist and 4 steals. Bonnick also contributed 15 points in Saturday’s close 68-62 loss to the Tigers.

The male athete of the week is X-Men Basketball guard Avan Nava,

the player of the game in the X-Men’s 78-77 win over the U SPORTS No. 2 ranked Dalhousie Tigers Saturday night, handing them their first loss of the season. He scored a game-high 25 points, including the game-winning basket, and also had 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Nava is currently second in team scoring, averaging 14.5 points per game this season.