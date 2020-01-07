Basketball’s Briar MacDonald and Justin Andrew named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women basketball forward Briar MacDonald is the StFX Female Athlete of the Week for the

week ending. MacDonald, a first year Human Kinetics student from Antigonish, was the leading scorer in the game in StFX’s Saturday night loss to UNB. She scored 15 points on the night and added 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block.

X-Men basketball guard Justin Andrew is the StFX Male Athlete of the

Week for the week. Andrew, a fourth year Arts student from Hamilton, Ont. was the player of the game in the X-Men’s 85-73 win over UNB Saturday night. He led all scorers in the game with 25 points and also added 5 rebounds and 3 assists in a key win worth four points in the standings.