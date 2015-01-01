Basketball’s Ekaterina Karchevskaya and Gatluak James Named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Basketball forward Ekaterina Karchevskaya is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Karchevskaya, a third year Arts student from Belarus, played two big games for the X-Women, shooting 61.3 per cent in two wins over Memorial. In Friday’s 67-53 win, she was named player of the game, scoring a game-high 18 points, along with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. In Saturday’s 76-69 win, she scored a game-high 24 points, and had 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.

X-Men Basketball guard Gatluak James is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. James, a fourth year Human Kinetics student from Windsor, Ontario played two strong games for the X-Men in a pair of weekend wins over Memorial. In Friday’s 92-78 win, he scored a game-high 25 points and added 9 rebounds and 1 steal. He followed up with 7 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists in Saturday’s 83-74 comeback win and was named player of the game.