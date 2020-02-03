Basketball’s Fraser, Nava named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Two basketball guards have captured St. FX University’s Athlete of the Week honours.

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Basketball’s Aliyah Fraser. The first year New Glasgow native played two strong games for the X-Women. Fraser had 21 points and added 3 rebounds and had 2 assists in a loss to Acadia. She added to that total with 24 points, 7 rebounds and one assist and a steal in a close loss to Cape Breton.

The Male Athlete of the Week is Avan Nava, who scored 20 points and

had a rebound and three assists in Friday’s 96-59 win over Acadia. Nava also had 25 points, 4 rebounds and a pair of assists in Saturday’s 117-116 double overtime win over Cape Breton.