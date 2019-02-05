Basketball’s Gottschall, Gilao named St. FX Athletes of the Week

StFX’s athletes of the week both come from the basketball court this week.

X-Women basketball forward Brianna Gottschall was named the StFX Female Athlete of the Week. Gottschall, from Antigonish, played two strong games for the X-Women this weekend. In a close loss to Memorial on Saturday, she had a double-double game with 15 points and 10 rebounds, along with 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block and was the StFX player of the game. In StFX’s loss to MUN on Sunday she scored a team-high 15 points, along with 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal.

X-Men basketball forward Atik Gilao was named the StFX Male Athlete of the Week. In Saturday’s close loss to MUN, he scored 19 points off the bench and had 4 rebounds and 1 steal. In Sunday’’s 88-81 win over MUN, he was the player of the game, scoring a team high 23 points, along with 12 rebounds for a double-double game, 1 steal and 2 blocks.