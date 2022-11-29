Basketball’s Katie Upham and Deon Ejim named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Basketball guard Katie Upham was named the STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Upham, a fourth year student from North River, NS played two strong games for the X-Women this weekend. In Friday’s 79-57 win at Dalhousie she scored 9 points and had 8 rebounds and 11 assists, breaking the STFX single-game assist record in the process. In Saturday’s close loss to UNB, she contributed 4 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals.

X-Men Basketball forward Deon Ejim was named STFX

Male Athlete of the Week. Ejim, a third year Business student from Brampton, ON played two strong games for the X-Men in a pair of weekend wins. In Friday’s come-from-behind 91-88 overtime win over U SPORTS No. 10 ranked Dalhousie in Halifax, Ejim was the player of the game as he had a big double-double night, scoring 30 points and hauling in 13 rebounds. In Saturday’s 92-77 win over UNB at home, Ejim scored 11 points and added 2 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks