Basketball’s Kimberly Kingbury and Dondre Reddick named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week both come from Basketball.

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Basketball Guard Kimberly Kingsbury. The fifth year Bachelor of Arts and Science in Health student from Nepean, Ontario had two strong games for the X-Women this past week in a pair of losses to Saint Mary’s. Last Wednesday, Kingsbury had a game high 24 points, and added 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. On Saturday, she had a team high 11 points, along with 6 rebounds and a steal.

The Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Basketball Guard, Dondre Reddick. The Antigonish native, a second year Arts student was the player of the game in Saturday’s 112-101 win over Saint Mary’s with 35 points, 13 rebounds, as well as an assist, block and 3 steals. In Wednesday’s loss to Saint Mary’s, Reddick had eight points, 9 rebounds and a steal.