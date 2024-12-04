Basketball’s Lauren Neeve and Hockey’s Ethan Burroughs Named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Basketball forward Lauren Neeve is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Neeve, a third year Arts student from Oro-Medonte, ON played a big game for the X-Women Saturday night in Wolfville in their 68-56 win over Acadia. She lead the team in scoring with 17 points and also added 6 rebounds and 3 assists. She is currently averaging 6.8 points/game and 4.1 rebounds/game.

X-Men Hockey forward Ethan Burroughs is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Burroughs, a first year Business student from Georgetown, ON racked up five points in two X-Men wins this week. In Wednesday’s 6-2 win over Dalhousie, Ethan had two assists, then followed up with a hat trick Friday night in Charlottetown in STFX’s 6-1 win over UPEI.

STFX also has a pair of teams in the USports national rankings this week. The X-Women hockey team held on to 7th spot in the nation, while the X-Men basketball team returns in the 8th spot.