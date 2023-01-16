Basketball’s Melina Collins and Hockey’s Joseph Raaymakers named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from the sports of basketball and hockey.

The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Basketball guard Melina Collins. The third year Human Kinetics student from Brookside played an integral role for the X-Women in their 80-74 win over Dalhousie Friday night, scoring a game high 15 points and eight rebounds along with two steals. She is averaging 12.2 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game for the X-Women.

The St. FX Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Hockey goaltender Joseph Raaymakers. The first year Education student in his third year of eligibility from Chatham, Ontario was huge for the X-Men in two key road wins over the weekend. He had 42 saves for the 4-0 shutout victory over Moncton on Friday. He followed that up with a 33-save performance in a 4-3 overtime win over the AUS first place and USports number 3 ranked UNB Reds.