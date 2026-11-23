X-Women Basketball forward Shannon Neita is the Subway STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Neita, a fourth year Business student from Toronto, Ont., had two big double-double games for the X-Women at UPEI. In Friday’s 67-51 win, Shannon led all scorers in the game with 18 points and added a huge 18 rebounds, along with one assist and one steal. In Saturday’s 77-56 loss, she had another double-double game, scoring 13 points and hauling in 13 rebounds, along with four steals.

X-Men Basketball forward Phoenyx Wyse is the Subway STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Wyse, a second year Human Kinetics student from Toronto, Ont. played two big games for the X-Men against UPEI, particularly on the defensive side of the ball as he tied for the team lead in rebounding in both games. In Friday night’s close 80-76 loss, he scored 7 points and had 9 rebounds and a pair of assists. He followed up Saturday with 15 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal in the X-Men’s big 103-59 victory.