Basketball’s Shannon Neita, Deon Ejim named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the week come from basketball.

The St. FX Female Athete of the Week is basketball forward Shannon Neita. The first year Arts student from Toronto had a strong game on both sides of the ball for the X-Women on Friday in their loss to Saint Mary’s. She had her second consecutive double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a block.

The St. FX Male Athlete of the Week is basketball forward Deon Ejim. The third year arts student in his fifth year of eligility from Brampton, Ontario scored a team high 24 points and had 12 rebounds, an assist and a block in their 84-75 win over Saint Mary’s.