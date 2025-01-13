Basketball’s Shannon Neita, DJ Jackson named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Basketball forward Shannon Neita is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Neita, a second year Business student from Toronto, ON was a key factor in two wins over Dalhousie this week, combining for 25 points and 22 rebounds. On Wednesday night the X-Women defeated the Tigers 66-61 in Halifax, with Neita scoring 9 points, along with 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals. On Saturday night at home the X-Women scored a huge 99-45 win, with Neita netting 14 points, along with contributing 9 rebounds.

X-Men Basketball guard D.J. Jackson is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week for the week. Jackson, a first year Human Kinetics student (3rd year eligibility) from Mississauga, ON racked up 51 points in two X-Men wins over Dalhousie this week and is currently second in conference scoring, averaging 22.9 points/game. In Wednesday’s 91-77 win in Halifax, he lead the team in scoring with 22 points and added 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Jackson followed that performance with a game-high 29 points Saturday night in the X-Men’s 93-72 home court win over the Tigers, while also contributing three rebounds, two steals and a block, and earning player of the game honours.