Basketball’s Shannon Neita, Hockey’s Patrick Leaver named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Basketball forward Shannon Neita.

The second year business student from Toronto played two big games for St. FX against UNB in Fredericton. In Friday’s 55-49 win, Neita had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. She also had 9 steals. In the X-Women’s close 61-53 loss, Neita scored 9 points, had a game high 19 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists. Her 19 rebounds tied a St. FX record for the most rebounds in a single game.

The St. FX Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Hockey goaltender Patrick Leaver. Leaver had a sensational game Saturday night, saving all 34 shots he faced in a big 1-0 shutout over the U Sports Number one ranked UNB Reds. It was the first time UNB was shutout since October, 2022