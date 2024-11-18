Listen Live

Basketball’s Shannon Neita, Hockey’s Patrick Leaver named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Nov 18, 2024 | Sports

The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Basketball forward Shannon Neita.

Shannon Neita (St. FX Athletics photo)

The second year business student from Toronto played two big games for St. FX against UNB in Fredericton. In Friday’s 55-49 win, Neita had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. She also had 9 steals. In the X-Women’s close 61-53 loss, Neita scored 9 points, had a game high 19 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists. Her 19 rebounds tied a St. FX record for the most rebounds in a single game.

Patrick Leaver (St. FX University photo)

The St. FX Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Hockey goaltender Patrick Leaver. Leaver had a sensational game Saturday night, saving all 34 shots he faced in a big 1-0 shutout over the U Sports Number one ranked UNB Reds. It was the first time UNB was shutout since October, 2022


