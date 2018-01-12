Batherson remembers his Minor Hockey Days in Antigonish

Posted at 1:04 pm on January 12, 2018 | Filed Under: Sports

A former Antigonish minor hockey player and World Junior Gold medalist has fond memories of playing in the area. Drake Batherson had the hot stick in Buffalo

Drake Batherson

scoring 7 goals for Canada during this years tournament.

Batherson resided in the Antigonish area during his early playing days and says that the hockey program in the area allowed him the opportunity to get more ice time than he could ever imagine:
To hear the full interview with Drake Batherson, listen to Inside Sports this Sunday night at 6:00.


