Adventure Motors
Advertisement

Bayfield Home Gutted in a Weekend Fire

This entry was posted in News on .

Fire has destroyed a home in Bayfield, Antigonish County. The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was reported around noon Saturday at 55 Connors Lane. No one was hurt in the fire, the couple that lived there were not home at the time. The Canadian Red Cross says the couple will stay with friends in the area for now. They were assisted by Red Cross volunteers with emergency purchases like food, winter clothing and other essentials pending additional help through insurance.