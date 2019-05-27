Bayside Development Corporation has a new CEO

Rose Paul was recently named the chief executive officer of the Bayside Development Corporation. Chief Paul (PJ) Prosper of Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation made the announcement on Friday.

The corporation will manage the development of band lands on the south side of the Trans- Canada Highway. Prosper said Paul has all the business and leadership credentials needed to guide long-term development.

Darryl McDonald, director of administration, says the hiring committee worked diligently to find the right person for the position, noting Paul proved to be the successful candidate through commitment and dedication.

Due to weather delays this spring, construction of the $11 million travel centre is expected to be completed by October 1st.

As part of her responsibilities, Paul will help oversee Band businesses that provide own-source revenues, including fisheries, tobacco shop and gas bar operations and the entertainment centre. Paul is also set to develop a five-year strategic plan that will include capacity development and provide options for the board of directors on diversifying and investing in businesses through economic development partnerships.