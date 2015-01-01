Bayside Development Corporation named as one of the “Top 10 To Watch” Indigenous Businesses in Canada

Some national recognition for the Bayside Development Corporation, the business arm of the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation. Bayside has been named as one of the “Top 10 To Watch” Indigenous businesses in Canada. A plaque recognizing the achievement was presented to company CEO Rose Paul at the Indigenomics Conference in Toronto Wednesday.

The 10 recipients are made up of Indigenous corporations, businesses, entrepreneurs, initiatives and partnerships that demonstrate leadership and reconciliation in various sectors of the national economy.

The Top 10 to Watch is said by conference organizers as examples of what and who is driving the emerging $100 billion Indigenous economy.