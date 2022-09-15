Bayside Development Corporation named co-winner at the Atlantic Indigenous Entrepreneurship Awards

The Bayside Development Corporation, operator of the Bayside Travel Centre at the Paqtnkek

Mi’kmaw Nation has been named a co-winner of the Indigenous Government Enterprise of the Year Award in the Atlantic Region. The announcement was made in Miramichi, New Brunswick last night at the Atlantic Indigenous Entrepreneurship Awards. The event is hosted by Ulnooweg, a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to the success of Indigenous Communities, Individuals and Businesses in Atlantic Canada.

Bayside shares the award with Pecheries Baie Chaleur Fisheries of New Brunswick. In accepting the award, Bayside CEO Rose Paul dedicated the honour to Paqtnkek’s late Chief Tma Francis.