Bayside Travel Centre Marks Soft Opening

It was an exciting day at the Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation as the Bayside Travel Centre marked itssoft opening yesterday. It's a 16-thousand square foot facility that includes a gas bar and convenience store, commercial cardlock, truck drivers' lounge and showers, and an NSLC agency store.

The CEO of the Bayside Development Corporation, Rose Paul, says with the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening of the centre will be a phased-in approach.

Opening later this summer at the travel centre will be a Tim Hortons coffee shop and a Mary Brown’s Fried Chicken restaurant.

The Bayside Travel Centre is the first phase of the community’s development near the interchange.