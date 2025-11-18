Beaches in Antigonish and Guysborough County received new Designations by Province, Wilderness Areas Expanded

Beaches in Antigonish and Guysborough recently received new designations through Nova Scotia’s Provincial Parks Act last week.

Cape Jack Beach in Antigonish County is now a 0.7-hectare provincial park, while Port Shoreham Beach in Guysborough County is protected as a 39-hectare provincial park.

Along with the beach designations, the parks act expanded the Canso Coastal Barrens Wilderness Area by 238 hectares, and expanded the Bonnet Lake Barrens Wilderness Area by 258 hectares, which will preserve even more of our unique natural landscapes.

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow said he knew of the work done at Cape Jack Beach before he was elected.

The province announced the designations earlier this month.