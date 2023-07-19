Bear Head Energy and Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs sign amended Mutual Benefits Agreement

Bear Head Energy and the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs have signed a deal

amending an existing Mutual Benefits Agreement.

In a release, the company says the amended accord builds on the 2019 Benefits Agreement and reinforces the commitments made by both parties to develop the project in an environmentally sustainable manner and ensures Mi’kmaq inclusion, participation and benefits.

Assembly Co-Chair and Glooscap First Nation Chief Sidney Peters says it’s important that the Mi’kmaq have meaningful participation in all projects happening in its territory. Peters says the Benefits Agreement will not only help Indigenous leaders be engaged in what is happening with the project, but it will give Mi’kmaw the opportunity to realize economic opportunities.

Bear Head Managing Director Paul MacLean says the company has developed positive relationships with Mi’kmaw communities over the past several years and are pleased to be build on that; providing meaningful Mi’kmaq participation on the project.

Last year, Bear Head announced its plan to develop a green hydrogen and ammonia production, storage and loading facility in Point Tupper. In April, the project received Environmental Assessment approval from the province.