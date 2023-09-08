Bear Head Energy and Eskasoni First Nation sign Memorandum of Understanding

Bear Head Energy and Eskasoni First Nation announced the signing of a memorandum of

understanding to cooperate on Bear Head’s proposed green hydrogen and ammonia production, storage, and loading facility in Point Tupper.

A release states the agreement affirms a commitment to work together and provides a framework for engaging in dialogue to identify areas of joint opportunity for economic activities balanced with continued stewardship and protection of the environment. Bear Head will support Eskasoni and enhance the community’s development by facilitating meaningful participation in the project and potential business ventures.

In July 2023, Bear Head and the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs signed an agreement to amend a 2019 Mutual Benefits Agreement, reinforcing the commitment by both parties to develop the project in an environmentally sustainable manner and ensure Mi’kmaq inclusion, participation, and benefits.

Last year, Bear Head announced its plan to develop the proposed green hydrogen and ammonia production, storage, and loading facility. The project received Environmental Assessment approval from the Nova Scotia Department of Environmental and Climate Change in April.