Bear Head Energy is hosting a series of open Houses in the Strait Area to discuss the company’s green hydrogen and ammonia production, storage, and loading facility development in Point Tupper.

Bear Head Energy hosted a session on Monday at the Mulgrave Fire Hall. Two more that were scheduled today in Arichat and St. Peter’s have been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Another is set for the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre’s Bear Head room from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday.