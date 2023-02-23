Bear Head Energy’s Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Production, Storage and Loading Facility Registered for Environmental Assessment

Earlier this week, Bear Head Energy Inc. (Bear Head), registered the proposed Bear Head Energy Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Production, Storage and Loading Facility for environmental assessment (EA), in accordance with the Environment Act. The facility is set for location at the industrial park in Point Tupper.

Bear Head Chief operating office Paul MacLean, noted this is the third environmental assessment for the project, with the first coming in 2004 for a liquid natural gas facility at the site. They later applied for an LNG export approval in 2015. MacLean and a partner purchased the project in April of 2021 and made the decision to move away from fossil fuels and towards green fuels. They later sold the project to Buckeye Partners last summer.

MacLean said they have been updating local municipal councils on the project since early 2021, noting they made a presentation to the council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish last week. He said they are looking at 75 long term operation jobs, and around 600 construction jobs during the building phase, which would last 30-36 months.

Public comments on the environmental assessment must be provided by March 23. All project information including the Registration Documents are available on the Provincial Department of Environment and Climate Change website