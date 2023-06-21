Bears sighted in Mulgrave

The Town of Mulgrave’s Deputy Mayor Krista Luddington brought news of bear sightings in the community to the regular council meeting on Monday.

She experienced such a sighting on her own property and had called the Department of Natural Resources for advice on what to do when encountering a bear.

The first tip Luddington shared was to call and report bear sightings to DNR. Other tips included: do not run, do not turn your back on a bear and do not look a bear in the eye.

People in the Mulgrave area can call the Guysborough DNR office at 902-533-3503