Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Announces Funding for Two River ...5:36 pm | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced funding for a couple of projects in River John this afternoon. Fraser says the federal government will provide $25,000 toward the construction of a pickleball court. Fraser says pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports globally. He says there’s been incredible uptake in the sport, particularly among seniors. […]
Federal and Provincial Governments fund water project in St....3:25 pm | Read Full Article
The Federal and Provincial Governments are supporting a water infrastructure project for St. Peter’s Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway, Deputy Premier and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster, and Barry Culligan, Chair of the St. Peter’s, Sampsonville and Area Water Utility, announced a joint investment of more than $1.5 million to modernize the Village of St. […]
Sports Roundup – May 216:31 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS The Nova Scotia Regional Acadian Games continue in the town and county. This morning, play concludes in mixed mini handball, women’s soccer & mixed Ultimate Frisbee at Dr. J.H. Gillis High School, men’s soccer & women’s volleyball at St. Andrews, and Men’s volleyball at Antigonish Education Centre. Closing ceremonies are set for the […]