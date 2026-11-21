Lunenburg West MLA Becky Druhan is the leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party.

Druhan received 1,915 votes out of 2869 ballots cast, beating out challenger and Richmond County native Amanda Mombourquette. It represents 68 per cent of the available points using the party’s weighted vote system.

In a release from the Liberal Party, it says Druhan will now focus on building the party that is strong from the ground up, with engaged local riding associations, new members and candidates, and a clear path towards election readiness.